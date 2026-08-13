Summer McIntosh storms to Pan Pacs 400 IM title, rebounding from 200 free runner-up finish

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IRVINE, Calif. — Summer McIntosh led all the way in winning the 400-meter individual medley at the Pan Pacific Championships on Thursday night, bouncing back after a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle.

The 19-year-old Canadian briefly dipped under her own world-record pace early in the four-stroke race. McIntosh finished in a championship record time of 4 minutes, 28.01 seconds after qualifying second-quickest for the eight-woman final at the outdoor pool.

McIntosh was disappointed with her time after losing to Lani Pallister of Australia in the 200 free on opening night of the four-day international meet.

Jenna Forrester of Australia was second in 4:31.50. Agostina Hein, an 18-year-old from Argentina, took bronze after coming into the final with the fastest time in preliminaries.

Meg Harris of Australia surprised herself with a victory in the women's 100 freestyle from Lane 6. She touched in 52.60 seconds, beating American Gretchen Walsh, who was second in 52.78 after being 0.01 seconds under world-record pace at the turn. Olivia Wunsch of Australia was third.

American Simon Manuel, the 2016 Olympic champion, finished fourth.

The U.S. went 1-2 in the men's 100. Jack Alexy won in 47.14, lowering his championship-record time of 47.40 from the preliminaries. Teammate Patrick Sammon was second at 47.62. Guilherme Caribe of Brazil was third.

American McKenzie Siroky won the 100 breaststroke for her first international medal. She outdueled Tang Qianting of China down the stretch to touch first in 1:05.32. Tang was second in 1:05.46.

The men's 400 IM was won by Tomoyuki Matsushita of Japan in 4:06.75. His time erased American Ryan Lochte's championship mark of 4:07.59 set at the 2010 Pan Pacs, also in Irvine.

"Next time I come back to the U.S. I'm going to get gold again," a smiling Matsushita said through a translator.

Americans Carson Foster was second.

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