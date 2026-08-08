Red Sox bid for 2nd win streak of 10 or more games ends in 7-3 loss to Athletics

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox failed in their bid for a second winning streak of 10 or more games in the same season, losing to the Athletics 7-3 on Saturday.

Boston recorded a franchise record-tying 15-game winning stretch, matching a mark from 1946, before it was stopped on July 22. The team's attempt for a second streak of 10 or more games for the first time in the franchise's 126-year history fell short against the A's.

Gage Jump worked six strong innings, Tyler Soderstrom and Henry Bolte hit solo homers, and Jonah Heim and Donovan Walton added two-run doubles for the Athletics, who snapped a nine-game skid. The A's hadn't won since beating the Red Sox at home on July 28.

Jump (5-7) struck out a season-high 11 and allowed two runs and six hits.

Andruw Monasterio had a two-run single in the first inning for the Red Sox, whose nine-game run started the day after Jump earned a victory by pitching six scoreless innings.

Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras returned after missing two games with an illness, went 0 for 4 and was booed for jogging lightly on a ground out.

The Athletics' bullpen, which entered with the majors' highest ERA (5.64), allowed one run in the last three innings. Hogan Harris got the last four outs for his 10th save.

The Athletics erased a two-run deficit with a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in sixth.

Boston's Jake Bennett (7-5) breezed through the first three innings, allowing only a walk. He was pulled with one out in the sixth and charged with four runs.

Brian Serven's RBI single cut the Athletics' deficit in half before Heim's two-run single in the fifth put them ahead. Walton's pinch-hit ground-rule double off reliever Justin Slaten into Boston's bullpen added two more runs in the sixth.

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson matched the MLB record of 110 straight games without committing an error at the position. He is tied with the Baltimore Orioles' Mike Bordick (2002).

Athletics RHP J.T. Ginn (8-6, 3.51 ERA) will start Sunday. The Red Sox haven't announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb