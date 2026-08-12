WNBA task force denounces 'bad-faith' transgender debate and says league has no eligibility issues

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NEW YORK — An WNBA anti-hate task force met virtually Wednesday and criticized those trying to create a narrative about transgender women playing in the league.

"There are no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA, and we strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others," a statement from a WNBA spokesperson said.

The league's collective bargaining agreement states that "only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA," but it does not include any more specific language about gender identity or sex assigned at birth. Last Friday, two former NBA players, Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, declared themselves eligible for the WNBA draft, saying they identify as women.

The draft isn't until next April.

There has never been a transgender woman — a person assigned male at birth who transitions to align with their gender identity — on a WNBA roster. There have been players in the league who were assigned female at birth and later came out as transgender or nonbinary.

The committee was formed last year to deal with hateful and abusive online comments directed at players and the league.

"Today's meeting covered a wide range of topics, including ongoing discussions on transgender athletes and the continued hate and vitriol directed at players online," the statement said. "We will continue to engage all league stakeholders in the coming weeks and months. We will approach these important conversations thoughtfully and in alignment with the values of our league."

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent a memo last Friday to team presidents and general managers saying the league would discuss the subject of transgender women in women's basketball.

"We recognize that this is a complex and nuanced topic, and we will continue to have important conversations with all of you and the Players Association in the weeks and months ahead," Engelbert said in the memo. "We also plan to convene additional discussions and offer listening sessions for any team leaders who would like to participate. Your perspectives and feedback are invaluable, and I appreciate those who have already reached out to share their thoughts."

In an ESPN article published last month, Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham voiced support for barring transgender girls and women from girls' and women's sports. Cunningham's comments sparked small rallies and protests in Seattle and Portland when the Fever were on the road last week.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham stands on the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Sunday, Aug. 2, in Minneapolis. (Photo: Abbie Parr, Associated Press)

Some WNBA players and coaches have come out in support of transgender athletes, including Seattle Storm center Stefanie Dolson and Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.

"We need to protect trans kids," Reeve said on Aug. 1. "To me, it's a human rights issue. Every kid has a right to sports."

Many players have declined to comment on the subject.