US appeals court voids Biden-era efficiency rule for stoves, ovens

By Jonathan Stempel, Reuters | Posted - Aug. 11, 2026 at 4:26 p.m.

 
Judge Andrew Oldham speaks at the 2025 Joseph Story Distinguished Lecture at The Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., Oct. 22, 2025.

Judge Andrew Oldham speaks at the 2025 Joseph Story Distinguished Lecture at The Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., Oct. 22, 2025. (Kylie Cooper, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A federal appeals court voided Biden-era efficiency standards for stoves and ovens.
  • The court ruled the Department of Energy improperly bypassed public comment procedures.
  • Judges criticized the rule for potentially increasing costs and reducing appliance reliability.

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court on Tuesday struck down a Biden administration-era rule setting ​efficiency standards for gas and electric stoves and ovens, saying the agency improperly bypassed public comment procedures.

In a 3-0 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court ‌of Appeals in New Orleans ruled in favor of seven Republican-led states — Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas ⁠and Utah — that challenged the Department of ​Energy's "direct final rule" for consumer-grade stoves and ⁠ovens.

The August 2024 rule was intended to limit how much energy consumers use ‌in kitchen appliances, and to ‌ban an older technology known as linear power supplies.

Circuit Judge Andrew Oldham ⁠said the Energy Department should not have fast-tracked ⁠the rule, knowing that numerous states opposed a 2023 attempt to enact similar efficiency standards.

He also dismissed the rule as part of a push by former President Joe Biden's administration to make home appliances "more expensive and less useful."

Direct final rules are typically reserved for uncontroversial matters.

The Energy Department did not immediately respond ‌to requests for comment.

It's unclear whether the Trump administration would ​still defend the rule. President Donald Trump, a Republican, has long criticized energy conservation rules, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright pledged last month to permanently restrict efficiency mandates for home appliances that "raise costs and disrupt consumer choice."

A man shops for an oven at a Home Depot store in New York, July 29, 2010.
A man shops for an oven at a Home Depot store in New York, July 29, 2010. (Photo: Shannon Stapleton, Reuters)

Evading controversy

Oldham, a Trump appointee, said the Energy Department relied on support for its proposed rule from several industry groups, "environmental activists," California, Massachusetts and New York.

The judge said "it cannot be ​contended with a straight face" that those Democratic-led states fairly represented the entire country.

He also said ‌the department failed ‌to consider whether ⁠making appliances more technologically complex in the name of efficiency would reduce reliability or increase associated costs.

"The previous administration's gas-stove measures were among its most controversial energy proposals," Oldham wrote. "The idea that all that controversy could be elided using the DFR — a mechanism designed ‌for consensus rulemaking — is untenable."

Circuit Judges Catharina ​Haynes and James Ho joined Oldham's decision. Haynes ‌is an appointee of ⁠Republican President George ​W. Bush, and Ho was appointed by Trump.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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