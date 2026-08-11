MLB-worst Angels fire pitching coach Mike Maddux, 2 assistants in staff shakeup

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ANAHEIM, Calif. — Pitching coach Mike Maddux, bullpen coach Dom Chiti and assistant pitching coach Darryl Scott have been fired by the Los Angeles Angels.

Interim front-office leader John Mozeliak announced several changes Tuesday to first-year manager Kurt Suzuki's coaching staff. The Angels have the majors' worst record at 45-74 as they head toward their 11th consecutive losing season, and they fired general manager Perry Minasian in late June.

"After spending time discussing with Kurt where we are as a coaching staff and where we want to go in the future, we felt it was best to make a change," Mozeliak said in a statement. "With seven weeks remaining, we plan to use this time to evaluate what additional steps are needed to elevate our entire pitching program and best position us for success moving forward."

Tim Leveque was appointed Los Angeles' interim pitching coach, and Michael Wuertz will be the club's interim bullpen coach. Leveque is in his first season as the pitching coach at the Angels' Double-A Rocket City affiliate after working in the Cardinals organization during Mozeliak's lengthy tenure with that club.

Maddux didn't last one full season with the Angels, who hired him last winter. The veteran pitching coach presided over a staff that has the majors' seventh-worst ERA at 4.51.

Chiti was in his first season as the bullpen coach after rejoining the Angels organization in late 2023. Scott also was in his first season with the Angels after several years with the Colorado Rockies.

Suzuki is on a one-year contract in his first major league managerial job.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB