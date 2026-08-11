Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez tie the knot after 10 years

By Steve Douglas, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 11, 2026 at 3:02 p.m.

 
FILE - Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his partner, model Georgina Rodriguez in Madrid, July 29, 2019.

FILE - Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his partner, model Georgina Rodriguez in Madrid, July 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul White, File)

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are husband and wife.

They married Tuesday in a civil ceremony described by the public relations team that represents the Portuguese soccer star as "a private and intimate moment attended by their five children."

The ceremony took place in Cascais, a coastal town in western Portugal near the capital Lisbon, the Brunswick Group said in the announcement.

The couple posted a picture on their Instagram accounts showing their rings.

They have been together for the past decade after meeting in Madrid.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo, a five-time world player of the year and one of the most high-profile sports stars, is coming off playing in his record-tying sixth World Cup for Portugal.

His Saudi team, Al Nassr, starts its domestic season on Saturday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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