Ohtani's RBI infield single in the 10th helps Dodgers snap 7-game skid, beat D-backs 2-1

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PHOENIX — Shohei Ohtani brought home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on an infield single and the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Dodgers won despite Edwin Diaz blowing his second consecutive save after losing a 1-0 lead in the ninth.

Los Angeles rallied with two outs in the 10th when Hunter Feduccia walked and automatic runner Kyle Tucker moved to third on a wild pitch. Ohtani followed with a grounder to the right side that first baseman Tim Tawa dove to knock down, but couldn't recover to make an out.

Jack Dreyer earned his first save of the season, retiring the final two outs by fielding a comebacker from Ryan Waldschmidt and starting a double play.

The D-backs trailed 1-0 entering the ninth, but Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll connected for back-to-back triples off closer Diaz to tie it. Diaz recovered to retire the next three batters, stranding Carroll at third to send the game to extra innings.

L.A.'s Kyle Tucker hit a solo homer to break a scoreless tie in the eighth, driving the second pitch he saw from reliever Jonathan Loáisiga over the right-field wall.

Arizona left 15 runners on base.

Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt and Los Angeles' Yoshinobu Yamamoto were locked in an impressive pitcher's duel for most of the evening, with both right-handers breezing through the opposing lineup.

Pfaadt made it through seven innings, giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out two. He has a 1.32 ERA over eight starts since returning from Triple-A Reno.

The Diamondbacks managed to drive up Yamamoto's pitch count into the 80s by the sixth inning, which started with a Gabriel Moreno single and Ketel Marte walk. Yamamoto retired the next two batters, but then was then replaced by Evan Phillips after throwing 107 pitches.

Yamamoto gave up three walks and three hits while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings.

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (10-4, 2.71 ERA) was set to pitch Sunday vs. Dodgers LHP Justin Wrobleski (11-3, 3.31).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb