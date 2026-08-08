Toronto's Max Scherzer moves into 10th place all-time in strikeouts, passing Walter Johnson

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 8, 2026 at 9:00 p.m.

 
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in Philadelphia.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

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PHILADELPHIA — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer moved into 10th place all-time in strikeouts, passing Hall of Famer Walter Johnson in the Blue Jays' 7-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

The 42-year-old Scherzer, making his ninth start of the season, has 3,516 career strikeouts, one more than Johnson, and is second to Justin Verlander (3,554) in strikeouts among active pitchers.

Scherzer struck out Kyle Schwarber leading off the sixth to move past Johnson before giving up consecutive home runs to Trea Turner and Bryce Harper that tied the game at 2 and ended his night.

Scherzer cruised through five scoreless innings against Philadelphia, scattering just three hits, and had retired nine in a row before the consecutive drives by Turner and Harper. He allowed two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and lowered his ERA to 7.25.

Scherzer was selected in the first round (No. 11 overall) by Arizona in the 2006 draft. He has won three Cy Youngs, made eight All-Star teams and won two World Series titles.

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