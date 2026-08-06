Deion Sanders took his Colorado Buffaloes two hours south for summer training camp bonding

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders loves everything about taking his Colorado Buffaloes 113 miles south of Folsom Field to Fountain Fort Carson High School for a week of workouts, tune-ups and team bonding that featured a stay at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs campus and a visit to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

One thing would make it even better: scrimmaging with or against the Falcons, something Sanders is hoping the NCAA will soon allow teams to do in the offseason as he first suggested a couple of years ago when Syracuse wanted to visit Boulder for a spring scrimmage.

"That's something I've been suggesting for quite some time," Sanders said after Thursday's practice. "And the NCAA felt compelled to allow FCS schools to do what we thought of quite some time ago. So, we're not involved; they won't allow that. But even if we could just practice at the same location would do it justice. We don't have to compete against one another.

"But I wish one day we could have a spring game against one another. It would be wonderful for the state. It would be wonderful for the cities if we did home and away. It would be a great look, I think for college football and Colorado football. I would love that."

This is the first time in Sanders' four seasons with the Buffaloes that he took his team out of town on an NFL-style training camp trip away from the distractions and responsibilities in Boulder.

"We wanted to go somewhere away that was significant, not around the corner like 30 minutes, 45 minutes," Sanders said. "We wanted to get away so they couldn't have really the contacts or urge to drive back home — even though we're on buses, they're not doing that — no visitations or anything like that, no outside foot coming in. They're doing a great job of feeding us.

"They're off the phone. We monitor that and they're really getting to know each other and really getting a bond. Like, I sat at a table with a group of guys yesterday and they they were telling me stories about some of them were sleep-walking and walking out of the room and one of the coaches fell out of bed ... there's been some wonderful stories that have transpired."

Sanders even has his story to tell, about "coming face to face with a deer" and quickly turning around on his morning walk.

"So, we love it," Sanders said. "We're bonding. We're getting closer. We're getting to know each other a lot more because we are one unit night and day. It's been phenomenal."

Sanders reminisced about some of his NFL training camp days, although, being a two-sport star, he missed some of them altogether.

"Well, I was thankful not to go through many because of this game called baseball," Sanders said. "But, we bonded. man, and we had a good time. It was hot, extremely hot with the Cowboys in Texas. But it was a bond that you can't replace by anything because you're just there thinking, 'Football, football, football. You're waking up together, you're going to sleep at the same locations. It's a beautiful thing.

"It really is a beautiful thing and I'm glad we're able to come here and do it."

The Buffaloes are coming off a trying 3-9 season that began with Sanders undergoing surgery to remove his cancerous bladder. He's now cancer-free, has his energy back and is leading a staff that features new offensive (Brennan Marion) and defensive (Chris Marve) coordinators.

"This is not to demean any of the former coaches, but this is the best staff I've had ever in my coaching career, from youth football all the way up," Sanders said. "These guys are good, fundamentally sound, creative, innovative. They're born leaders. They're head coaches who are coaching the offense and defense.

"The young men are responding to them. Even special teams, we're doing that in a collaborative effort. We're unified on that. ... It's been great. I love the energy that these coaches are providing and a new group of kids helps out tremendously."

The Buffs feature 45 players who transferred into the program this season.

Sanders bristled when asked if he feels pressure to bounce back in 2026: "I apply pressure, I don't feel pressure." He said pressure is being a single mom trying to make ends meet. "This is football; I'm really good at this. I can play this. I can coach this. I can do this."

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football