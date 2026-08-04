Capybaras keep their chill while crashing Brazilian legislature

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 4, 2026 at 5:23 p.m.

 
One Brazilian state legislature has increasingly found its voting sessions invaded by a group of unexpected visitors: capybaras.

One Brazilian state legislature has increasingly found its voting sessions invaded by a group of unexpected visitors: capybaras. (Alex Soares, Adobe Stock)

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CUIABA, Brazil — One Brazilian state legislature has increasingly found its voting sessions invaded by a group of unexpected visitors: capybaras.

The notoriously chill rodents strolled through the front door of the local legislative building in Cuiaba, in the central Brazilian state of Mato Grosso, and surprised lawmakers who prepared for a vote last week. The building sits next to a park filled with wildlife.

Staffer Nayara Bueno filmed the unexpected visit of the rodents that are native to South America on July 30 and tried to lead the mammals to turn around and head back to the park.

"They show up here quite often, so we've gotten used to seeing them," Bueno said.

Capybaras have surged in global popularity online due to their remarkably calm demeanor and highly social nature. As semi-aquatic animals, they thrive near rivers, lakes and wetlands, often living in groups and growing to weigh up to 80 kilograms (175 pounds).

Their visit caused no damage to the Mato Grosso state legislature.

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