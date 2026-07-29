Former Chargers linebacker Billy Ray Smith Jr. dies at 64, family announces

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 29, 2026 at 10:55 p.m.

 
FILE - Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Billy Ray Smith Jr. gestures during a public memorial service for football player Junior Seau at Qualcomm Stadium, May 11, 2012, in San Diego.

FILE - Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Billy Ray Smith Jr. gestures during a public memorial service for football player Junior Seau at Qualcomm Stadium, May 11, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/ Gregory Bull, File)

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LOS ANGELES — Former San Diego Chargers linebacker and college football hall of famer Billy Ray Smith Jr. has died. He was 64.

Smith's family said in a statement Wednesday that Smith died following a bout with CTE-caused dementia.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of our beloved Billy Ray Smith Jr., who passed away peacefully surrounded by family," the statement said. "Billy Ray faced his long journey with dementia caused by CTE with unmatched bravery, dignity, and strength. Billy Ray brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the world as a devoted father, husband, son, and loyal friend."

Smith played 10 seasons with the Chargers after being drafted with the No. 5 overall pick of the 1983 NFL draft out of Arkansas. He was named to the Chargers' 50th anniversary team after racking up 15 career interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries and 13 forced fumbles.

Smith became the sports director at the ABC affiliate in San Diego following his playing career and was co-host of a long-running radio show while covering college and professional football for national TV broadcast.

Smith was a two-time All-American at Arkansas and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He starred at Plano Senior High School in Texas.

His father, Billy Ray Smith Sr., also played at Arkansas and in the NFL from 1957-70 with the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Colts.

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