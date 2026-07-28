Defending national champion Indiana has a league-high three players earn Big Ten preseason honors

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 28, 2026 at 9:26 a.m.

 
FILE - Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker makes a touchdown catch over Wisconsin safety Austin Brown (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind.

FILE - Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker makes a touchdown catch over Wisconsin safety Austin Brown (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, file)

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CHICAGO — Defending national champion Indiana has three of the 12 players selected for preseason honors to lead all teams.

Rather than putting together a traditional preseason all-conference team, the Big Ten has a media panel select 12 players for preseason honors without regard to position. Indiana's representatives include wide receiver Charlie Becker, linebacker Rolijah Hardy and defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker.

Ohio State, Oregon and Rutgers each had two players selected. Quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith made it for Ohio State. Oregon's picks were quarterback Dante Moore and defensive back Koi Perich. The Rutgers honorees were wide receiver KJ Duff and running back Antwan Raymond.

Other players earning preseason honors included Iowa offensive lineman Kade Pieper, Minnesota defensive lineman Anthony Smith and Southern California quarterback Jayden Maiava.

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AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

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