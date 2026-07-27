Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel will receive a $7 million lump sum in his separation deal

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 27, 2026 at 7:59 a.m.

 
FILE - Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Oct. 14, 2023.

FILE - Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

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ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel will be paid a lump sum of $7.14 million as part of his separation agreement with the university, according to a document obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

The school announced July 20 that it would buy out the remaining three years on Manuel's contract and he will step down at the end of 2026. Manuel agreed to step down following investigations into former football coach Sherrone Moore's relationship with his executive assistant and a probe into the athletic department.

In addition to the payout, Manuel will receive former athletic director perks such as being eligible for tickets to Michigan games and having golf privileges. The university also agreed to make a $108,000 contribution to his retirement account and pay his attorney fees of $82,000.

Manuel agreed to remain employed by the university until he voluntary resigns Dec. 31, and his personnel record will reflect a resignation. He also agreed to not be an athletic director or senior athletic adviser for any Big Ten school for two years from the date of his resignation. Manuel is allowed to accept employment outside the Big Ten with no penalty.

The agreement was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

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AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

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