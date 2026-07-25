Barcelona women sign American goalkeeper Tyler McCamey

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 25, 2026 at 6:51 a.m.

 

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BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona has signed American goalkeeper Tyler McCamey for its European-champion women's team, the Spanish club said Saturday.

The 24-year-old McCamey, a Princeton graduate, played for Dallas Trinity FC last season, making 15 appearances.

The Atlanta native will join a side that has Spain's world champion Cata Coll in goal.

Barcelona won a fourth Champions League title in six seasons in May, but the club's financial troubles have led to the exits of major players in recent weeks.

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, defenders Mapi León and Ona Battle, and forward Salma Paralluelo have all left.

In addition to McCamey, Dutch defender Renee van Asten has arrived from Ajax, while Barcelona renewed forward Caroline Graham Hansen's contract for two more seasons.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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