Police say Australian World Cup player Volpato has allegedly tested positive for cocaine

By The Associated Press | Updated - July 24, 2026 at 5:27 p.m. | Posted - July 24, 2026 at 1:42 a.m.

 
Australia's Cristian Volpato arrives at the stadium ahead the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Australia and Egypt in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Friday, July 3, 2026.

Australia's Cristian Volpato arrives at the stadium ahead the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Australia and Egypt in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

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SYDNEY — Cristian Volpato, who represented Australia at the [World Cup](<https://___ Follow AP's soccer coverage>), has allegedly tested positive for cocaine and also for speeding, New South Wales state police said Friday.

They said the 22-year-old Volpato, who switched allegiances from Italy to Australia before the World Cup, was allegedly clocked at 50 kilometers per hour (30 miles per hour) over the designated speed limit when police stopped him on Sydney's Anzac Bridge early Friday morning.

He was subjected to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result for cocaine, police said in a statement on Friday.

Football Australia said in a statement Saturday that it was "aware of allegations involving one of our players.

"We have been in contact with the player and continue to monitor the matter and support the player throughout this process," it added.

One Australian media outlet said Volpato had tested negative to cocaine in a urine test, but it was not clear if it was related to the Friday incident. Others said Volpato had consistently denied the allegations of drug use and had undergone voluntarily independent testing.

Volpato made three appearances for the Socceroos at the World Cup.

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