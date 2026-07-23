Panthers lose OLB Nic Scourton to torn ACL on first day of training camp, AP source says

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have lost outside linebacker Nic Scourton for the season after tore the ACL in his right knee on the first day of training camp on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news, said Scourton will be placed on injured reserve this week.

Scourton is expected to have a second opinion on the diagnosis, the person said

It's a huge blow for the Panthers, who were counting on Scourton to be a top pass rusher opposite recently signed free agent Jaelan Phillips.

Scourton, a second-round pick in 2025 out of Texas A&M, had an outstanding rookie season for the Panthers, playing in 17 games with eight starts. He finished the season with 47 tackles, five sacks and nine quarterback hits while developing into a key starter for the NFL's 15th-ranked defense.

"I'm just sick about it," Panthers general manager Dan Morgan said Thursday night.

Scourton went down on a wet field late in practice during team drills. Players immediately gathered around him on one knee.

Scourton held his hand over his face as he was led into an awaiting cart.

As he was leaving the field, the cart stopped and Canales and every player on the roster individually walked over to hug Scourton before he was taken to the training room.

"They care about each other," Panthers coach Dave Canales said. "Whenever you're in a group of people doing something hard together, it has a way of creating a special bond. Between all the workouts and going through a full season and an offseason and all that, it means something to the guys. I'm proud of that."

Scourton appeared to be engaged in a block with an offensive lineman at the time of the injury.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was near the play at the time, but said he did not see what happened.

He praised Scourton for how quickly he has developed into a leader on defense.

"It's been really cool to see him come into his own," Young said. "He has a super-high motor, has great energy. He's fun to be around. He turns into that different competitor when he's on the field. We feel that during practice. He has raised the level of (intensity at) practice many times. We don't know anything yet (on the injury), but we're just praying for him."

It's unclear who will take Scourton's place in the starting lineup.

The defending NFC South champions are struggling out of the gate with setbacks.

Panthers longtime right tackle Taylor Moton is out after a blood clot was discovered in his lungs. With left tackle Ickey Ekwonu still recovering from a torn patellar tendon in his knee suffered in last season's wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Panthers will begin the season without both starting tackles on the sideline.

Both are expected to return at some point this season, Morgan said.

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn is dealing with a foot laceration and did not practice Thursday. Defensive tackles Tershawn Wharton (neck) and Bobby Brown (hamstring) were also out.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl