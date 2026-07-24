Formula 1 parent company reaches $3M settlement in Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 tickets lawsuit

By Mark Anderson, Associated Press | Posted - July 24, 2026 at 12:42 a.m.

 
FILE - A fan walks pass a video board after the first practice session for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race was stopped, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas.

FILE - A fan walks pass a video board after the first practice session for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race was stopped, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

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LAS VEGAS — Formula 1 parent company Liberty Media, which also promotes the Las Vegas Grand Prix, has agreed to a settlement of about $3 million to end a class-action lawsuit brought by spectators regarding the inaugural 2023 race.

The opening-night practice session on Nov. 16, 2023, was halted after nine minutes when Carlos Sainz Jr. drove over a water valve cover that severely damaged his Ferrari. Practice didn't resume until the early morning hours of Nov. 17, ending at about 4 a.m. local time.

Fans were removed from the viewing areas before the 90-minute session took place.

Those who had tickets for only that practice session or bought three-night tickets are eligible for compensation under the settlement. Claims must be filed by Aug. 27.

Liberty Media and the Las Vegas Grand Prix did not admit fault under the settlement. A final approval hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4 at U.S. District Court of Nevada.

The $500 million race in 2023 was supposed to be F1's coming-out party on the Las Vegas Strip, and the practice-night crash as well as the disruptions to Las Vegas-area residents during months of preparation didn't make for a promising start.

But the race itself was among the best on the circuit that season, and Max Verstappen sang "Viva Las Vegas" as he crossed the finish line for his 18th victory that year.

F1 announced a 10-year extension last month that will keep the circuit in Las Vegas through at least 2037.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

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