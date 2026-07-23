Road washout closes section of Butterfield Canyon

HERRIMAN — A major link between Tooele and Salt Lake counties is now partially closed after flash flooding washed out some of the roadway, making it impassable, authorities say.

A section of Butterfield Canyon is closed within Salt Lake County. The Tooele County Sheriff's Office posted a notice of the closure on social media on Thursday, writing that they were notified by Salt Lake County of a road washout on its side of the canyon.

Exact details of the damage were not immediately made available, including how long the closure may last. The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to KSL's request for comment.

A monsoonal storm that developed over the Oquirrh Mountains on Wednesday quickly dumped 0.7 inches at a weather monitoring site located at the nearby Kennecott Copper Mine, KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson noted.

In addition to being a link between the two counties, Butterfield Canyon is a popular recreation area.

The Middle Canyon area, along with White Pine campground, remain open on Tooele County's side. Barricades blocking the connection with Salt Lake County and signage about the closure were placed on Thursday, Tooele County officials said.

"If you're planning to travel between Tooele County and Salt Lake County through the canyon, please use an alternate route," Tooele County Parks and Recreation officials wrote. "The Tooele County side of the canyon remains in good condition. ... Visitors can continue to access and enjoy the area, but cannot drive through the pass until further notice."

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