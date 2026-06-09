Dust devil sends trampoline soaring in Utah County

GOSHEN, Utah County — A dust devil spun its way through the town of Goshen, in Utah County, Tuesday while the Dennison family was out gardening about 12:20 p.m. The next thing they knew, a trampoline was flying through the air.

Jessica Dennison captured the whole thing on video.

"It's been breezy all morning," she told KSL. "We were outside doing some yard work when my oldest son, really excitedly, told me to look. When I first saw it, it was ripping through my neighbors' houses to the north. It was very large and pulling on all of the power lines. As it crossed the street, it died down a little and then picked up as it started going through the other houses. That's when I started to record."

At about the 12-second mark, a trampoline is swooped up by the whirlwind and carried into the air, soaring above and beyond what appear to be cars and fences. The dusty destroyer caused the trampoline to twist and turn in the air before finally dropping it to the ground.