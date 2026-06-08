New wildfire in Millard County expands to nearly 1,400 acres

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL | Posted - June 8, 2026 at 2:02 p.m.

 
The Tower Fire, which was discovered Sunday, burns near Scipio in Millard County.

The Tower Fire, which was discovered Sunday, burns near Scipio in Millard County. (Utah Fire Info)

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SCIPIO, Millard County — A new wildfire has expanded to over 1,300 acres after starting Sunday near Scipio in Millard County.

The Tower Fire has grown to 1,360 acres as of Monday afternoon and is only about 10% contained, according to Utah Fire Info. The wildfire is burning just east of I-15 and about 3 miles southwest of Scipio.

No structures are currently threatened by the fire. The east frontage road of I-15 is closed from just south of Scipio to the top of Scipio summit.

"The fire exhibited very active behavior throughout the day yesterday, and with a red flag warning in effect for gusty winds and low relative humidity today and tomorrow, firefighters anticipate continued active fire behavior," Utah Fire Info said in a fact sheet Monday.

Fire engine crews will work Monday to strengthen containment lines for the fire, while hotshot crews will work in "more rugged and less accessible portions of the fire" to improve containment and find areas to secure the fire.

The blaze is believed to be human-caused, but the cause is still being investigated.

"The public is encouraged to avoid the fire area and remain aware of increased fire danger across central Utah as warm, dry and windy conditions persist," Utah Fire Info said.

This story may be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Utah weatherUtah wildfiresUtahCentral UtahOutdoors
Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSLBridger Beal-Cvetko
Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a reporter for KSL. He covers politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news. Bridger has worked for the Deseret News and graduated from Utah Valley University.

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