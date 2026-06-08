New wildfire in Millard County expands to nearly 1,400 acres

SCIPIO, Millard County — A new wildfire has expanded to over 1,300 acres after starting Sunday near Scipio in Millard County.

The Tower Fire has grown to 1,360 acres as of Monday afternoon and is only about 10% contained, according to Utah Fire Info. The wildfire is burning just east of I-15 and about 3 miles southwest of Scipio.

No structures are currently threatened by the fire. The east frontage road of I-15 is closed from just south of Scipio to the top of Scipio summit.

"The fire exhibited very active behavior throughout the day yesterday, and with a red flag warning in effect for gusty winds and low relative humidity today and tomorrow, firefighters anticipate continued active fire behavior," Utah Fire Info said in a fact sheet Monday.

🔥 The Central Utah Type 3 Team has released an updated fact sheet & incident map for the #TowerFire. See below for the latest information on fire operations, closures, & public safety information. pic.twitter.com/9JXOZsRgNZ June 8, 2026

Fire engine crews will work Monday to strengthen containment lines for the fire, while hotshot crews will work in "more rugged and less accessible portions of the fire" to improve containment and find areas to secure the fire.

The blaze is believed to be human-caused, but the cause is still being investigated.

"The public is encouraged to avoid the fire area and remain aware of increased fire danger across central Utah as warm, dry and windy conditions persist," Utah Fire Info said.

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