Michigan and coach Moore drop appeal of NCAA penalties from sign-stealing saga

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan and football coach Sherrone Moore have dropped their appeal against NCAA penalties stemming from a sign-stealing operation.

Michigan was fined tens of millions of dollars and Moore was suspended for a third game by the NCAA in August as punishment for a sprawling scandal that has loomed over the Wolverines for two years, including during their run to the national championship in the 2023 season.

"After careful consideration of the prolonged impact of an appeal on Michigan and our student athletes, we have withdrawn our appeal of the NCAA's infractions decision and penalties," the university said in a statement.

The 21st-ranked Wolverines (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) host Purdue (2-6, 0-5) on Saturday.

Moore withdrew his appeal on Sept. 29 after serving the school's self-imposed, two-game suspension. He will also be suspended for the 2026 season-opening game. The school withdrew its appeal on Oct. 6.

The NCAA said in August that it had "overwhelming" and concerning evidence of a cover-up by Wolverines staff and noted there were "sufficient grounds for a multiyear postseason ban" against a program now considered a repeat violator. The governing body stopped short of program-crippling punishments, though, saying a two-year postseason ban "would unfairly penalize student-athletes for the actions of coaches and staff" who were no longer there.

The biggest blow came from the financial penalties, which are expected to exceed $20 million. The football program also faces a 25% reduction in official recruiting visits during this season and a 14-week prohibition on recruiting communications during its four-year probation period.

Michigan's initial response claimed the NCAA made fundamental errors in interpreting its bylaws, adding the governing body included conclusions that were directly contrary to the evidence – or lack of evidence – in the record.

Jim Harbaugh, a former Michigan quarterback and now the coach of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, faces a 10-year show-cause order following the conclusion of his previous four-year order effective Aug. 7, 2028. Harbaugh has always maintained he knew nothing about the scheme.

Connor Stalions, a former low-level staffer who ran the scouting and sign-stealing operation, was issued an eight-year show-cause order, which effectively bans a person from college athletics for the period handed down.

The NCAA does not have rules against stealing signs, but prohibits schools from sending scouts to the games of in-season opponents and using electronic equipment to record another team's signals. The scheme run by Stalions, the NCAA said, was elaborate and detailed.

"If I'm a bad guy, then everyone in football is a bad guy," Stalions said in a recent Netflix documentary. Stalions, who did not participate in the NCAA investigation, has said he knew almost every signal opponents used in seven games over two seasons.

