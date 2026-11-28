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ATHENS, Ga. — Gunner Stockton threw four touchdown passes and also ran for a score as No. 1 Georgia scored touchdowns on its first four possessions to overwhelm Georgia Tech 63-0 on Saturday in the most lopsided win in the history of the state rivalry.

Georgia (11-1, No. 1 CFP) beat four straight Top 25 teams by a combined margin of 151-42 before manhandling Georgia Tech (3-9) to generate even more momentum for next week's Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 5 Texas.

The Bulldogs claimed their ninth consecutive win over Georgia Tech, the longest streak by either team in the rivalry. The Yellow Jackets won eight straight from 1949-56.

Georgia's dominance ended a streak of three straight one-score games in the rivalry known as "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate," including a 16-9 win last year and a 44-42 win in eight overtimes in 2024.

The Yellow Jackets, who lost six of their last seven games in their disappointing season under coach Brent Key, did not reach midfield until a run by Justice Haynes on the final play of the game. Georgia claimed an overwhelming 600-162 advantage in total yards.

Stockton completed 20 of 26 passes for 233 yards with scoring passes to Talyn Taylor, Lawson Luckie, London Humphreys and Craig Dandridge. Stockton added a 22-yard touchdown run and Dandridge had a 10-yard scoring run.

Backup Ryan Puglisi replaced Stockton midway through the third quarter when Georgia led 42-0. Puglisi added a 16-yard scoring pass to freshman running back Nick Peal.

Junior Graham Knowles (6-7, 230) made his first career start as Georgia Tech was without its top two quarterbacks. Starter Alberto Mendoza did not play due to an undisclosed injury and had been splitting time with Grady Adamson, who was out with a broken collarbone.

Knowles ran for a touchdown in last week's 50-29 loss to No. 8 Wake Forest but had not attempted a pass before Saturday. The tall quarterback provided too little help for the Yellow Jackets' running game as he completed only 3 of 12 passes for 23 yards.

Georgia Tech: Knowles did not attempt a pass until the second quarter. The Yellow Jackets rushed for 269 yards in a win over Clemson and 289 yards in the loss to Wake Forest, but couldn't maintain an effective running game with so few completions. Georgia Tech had Haynes take direct snaps and also tried to involve wide receivers Jordan Allen and Rahkeem Smith in the run game with little success. Haynes rushed for 88 yards.

Georgia: Starting tailback Nate Frazier limped off the field with an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter, an injury which could impact the Bulldogs' championship hopes. Frazier was slowed by a rib injury earlier in the season, and his return to full health was a key to the offense gaining momentum late in the regular season. Dwight Phillips Jr. and Bo Walker led the way as the Bulldogs outrushed the Yellow Jackets 273-139. Walker had an 18-yard touchdown run.

Georgia will play No. 5 Texas in the SEC championship game on Saturday in Atlanta while Georgia Tech, which won nine games in 2025, will try to recover from a nine-loss season as it turns its focus to 2027.

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