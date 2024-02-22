Jazz play all 3 rookies in rotation minutes in loss to Hornets

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Those wishing for the Utah Jazz to give more time to their rookies got their wish Thursday.

Taylor Hendricks was moved to the starting lineup alongside Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh entered the rotation for the first time all season.

The result?

The Jazz were the latest victim of the suddenly hot Charlotte Hornets, who outscored Utah by 12 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 115-107 win at the Delta Center

As for the rookies ... well, there was a lot to like — especially in the third quarter.

If fans were looking for a glimpse to the future, those 12 minutes certainly can give Jazz fans hope. Hendricks scored all 12 of his points in the third and grabbed four of his nine rebounds. He shot 5-for-6 in the quarter, which included some putbacks, paint finishes and a 3-pointer.

George was going right along with him. The rookie point guard scored 10 of his 16 points in the third and added two assists. Sensabagh even got in on the fun by hitting a 3-pointer at the quarter buzzer.

The rookies scored 25 of Utah's 38 points in the third and helped the Jazz to a 5-point lead in the fourth quarter — a lead they couldn't hold.

The Hornets started the quarter on a 23-9 run to pull away for the win; Utah was held scoreless for over five minutes during that run.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Collin Sexton added 16 points and five assists in the loss.

It was Utah's fifth straight loss — all coming after the trade deadline.

