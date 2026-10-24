UCF stuns No. 2 BYU 39-31 in double overtime thriller

ORLANDO — There was madness in the Bounce House Saturday as UCF rallied to a 39-31 upset victory over No. 2 BYU.

Coming off an emotional win over Notre Dame last week, BYU fell victim to the upset. Neither team could pull away in a wild ending, which favored the underdog UCF in the scenario.

The last minute of regulation was filled with twists and turns of emotion before the tension spilled over into overtime.

With a chance to win the game with a game-winning drive, UCF quarterback Keyone Jenkins looked to be sacked before he let go of the ball. It was ruled a fumble on the field before replay review overturned the call.

However, a personal foul call on Keanu Tanuvasa for shoving a Knights player in the head while he was on the ground gave the Knights 15 yards and a first down to set up a potential 46-yard game-winning field goal attempt.

Faletau Satuala jumped over the line and blocked the field goal attempt, but UCF's kicker recovered the ball. The refs ruled the Knights to keep possession; but after review and deliberation, a 10-second runoff was assessed due to kicker Will Stone's helmet coming off.

BYU started with the ball in overtime, where Bachmeier threw a touchdown strike on third down to Legend Glakser for the lead. But on UCF's first play of overtime, Jenkins avoided a sack and found Josh Derry wide open in the end zone to even the score.

The Cougars' inability to tackle haunted them throughout the game, and not only on the missed sack. Knights players slipped out of tackles multiple times and fought for extra yards constantly. The inability to tackle was a big factor as to why BYU surrendered the most points they've allowed in a game all season.

Undisciplined play also plagued the Cougars, especially at the end of the game. On top of the penalty on Tanuvasa that gave UCF life, a roughing the kicker penalty on Kendall Wall took 3 points off the board and gave the Knights a first down.

Just like they have done all game, UCF took advantage as Jenkins found the Utah native, Grayson Brousseau, for a touchdown. Jenkins made another great throw on the run to hit Tyren Hornes for the 2-point conversion.

Needing a stop to secure their first-ever victory over a top-five team, the Knights were able to hold strong with a goal-line stand and knock off BYU.

With UCF starting quarterback Alonza Burnett III still sidelined with a hamstring injury, Jenkins made his fifth start of the season. Jenkins was great for the Knights and went 25-of-41 for 293 yards, three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

Jenkins' favorite target was Hornes, who hauled in six catches for 137 yards. His biggest play came in the third quarter when UCF faced a third-and-17 and the momentum on the Cougars side after a touchdown on their opening drive of the second half.

Hornes turned nothing into something as he took a wide receiver screen 56 yards to set up a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Jenkins.

Bear Bachmeier's connection with Kyler Kasper continued to grow on Saturday, where Kasper hauled in six receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. Bachmeier finished the game with 257 passing yards, two touchdowns and interception and added 37 yards and a score on the ground.

This story will be updated.