Utah Royals' back line returning to full strength as NWSL stretch run approaches

SANDY — A new face dotted the Utah Royals' starting lineup Wednesday night, but it was a recognizable one, too.

It was Kaleigh Riehl, the veteran defender who started alongside the club's two-time ironwoman Kate Del Fava during a franchise-record 10-match unbeaten streak earlier in the season.

Riehl returned to the starting XI for the first time since May 30, giving the Royals a first-choice back line that moved Tatumn Milazzo to outside back opposite Nuria Rábano. In 12 games with a back line led by Riehl and Del Fava, Utah has conceded just nine goals including a run of five consecutive shutouts from April 3 through May 10.

That familiarity leads the Royals in another key run during the regular season.

"It was great being back," Riehl said after playing 65 minutes in the 1-0 loss to the league-leading Spirit where Utah out-shot the visitors 19-6 and held Washington to just two shots on target. "Obviously, I wish that we could've gotten a result out of it. But they make it really easy to jump back in. The communication is always high, and it makes it a whole lot easier."

After conceding six goals in the first two games following the NWSL international break that coincided with the FIFA men's World Cup, Utah conceded just three in its last three games, including a 4-1 win at North Carolina and a 1-0 win over Orlando.

But perhaps just as important as the numbers is the feeling teammates get with the veteran duo back together again.

Wearing the Swarm kit on NWSL+ 🖤



📰: https://t.co/24y677TePUpic.twitter.com/aPOd3exca6 — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) August 1, 2026

"I'm so glad to have her back," said Utah forward Kiana Palacios of Riehl. "She's a big piece back there for us; she's so smart on the ball, and having her long balls and through balls helps us out a lot. It's good to have her back."

Clinging to a top-three spot in the 16-team NWSL, Utah (9-5-3, 30 points) hosts Portland on Sunday (5 p.m. MT, NWSL+) during a crucial stretch of the 2026 season. It will be a rematch of the pre-World Cup break tilt where the Thorns (8-5-4, 28 points) rallied to snatch a point via 2-2 draw with the Royals before Portland went winless in three of the next four.

Sunday's match could also be Riehl's 100th NWSL appearance since she was drafted No. 11 overall by Sky Blue FC in 2020.

"I think there's a consistency in her," Utah coach Jimmy Coenraets said of the center back. "If you have a back four and a middle two that is always the same player, I think that's the biggest thing. We've found a back four where we also know what the flaws are, so they know where they have to pick each other up.

"That's been the biggest thing for me, a good understanding between the back 6-7 teams on the pitch that helps the whole team get better."

Off to the best start to a campaign in franchise history, the Royals wrap up a run of four home matches in five games before a short trip to Rocky Mountain rival Denver next Saturday, Aug. 8. Then it's back home to host Bay FC, at San Diego, at Orlando and home to Boston Legacy — all teams beneath Utah in the current table.

With 13 games remaining, the Royals won't play a team currently ahead of them in the table until the Nov. 1 regular-season finale at New York's Gotham FC. Of course, that could — and well may — change between now and then with the standings in constant flux.

Standing near the top of the league's "meaty middle" of playoff teams where third and seventh place are separated by just 6 points, Utah can use this next stretch to separate itself into a franchise-first NWSL Playoff appearance.

And Riehl should be standing in the middle of it all.

"She adds a lot of confidence and composure on the back line," Milazzo said of Riehl. "Her and Kate work super well together, and having her win duels, stepping up, winning balls and playing through the ball gives us a lot of confidence. We feel super solid having her back; it was a great performance."