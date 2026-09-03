Report: Boston College extends contract of AD Blake James

By Field Level Media | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 9:30 a.m.

 
Nov 8, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; A pair of Boston College Eagles helmets trimmed in red paisley in memory of BC alum Welles Remy Crowther are displayed on an equipment cart during the first half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Alumni Stadium.

Nov 8, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; A pair of Boston College Eagles helmets trimmed in red paisley in memory of BC alum Welles Remy Crowther are displayed on an equipment cart during the first half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Alumni Stadium. (Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

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Sep 03 (Field Level Media) - ​Boston College athletic director Blake James has been given a ‌contract extension through 2031, ESPN reported Thursday.

James ⁠has been at ​Boston College since ⁠July 2022 after more ‌than 11 years ‌at Miami (Fla.), the final nine ⁠of them as ⁠athletic director.

He also was the AD at Maine from 2005-10.

He has extensive experience in NCAA circles. He is serving a four-year ‌term as a ​member of the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee and previously served on the NCAA Board of Directors (2017-19) and the NCAA Football Oversight Committee (2015-17).

Blake also previously ​chaired the NCAA Division ‌I Council, ‌which ⁠made the day- to-day decision for Division I athletics.

He was hired to replace former AD Pat Kraft, ‌who left the ​job at Boston ‌College to ⁠become ​the athletic director at Penn State.

(--Field Level ​Media)

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