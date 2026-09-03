Report: Boston College extends contract of AD Blake James

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Sep 03 (Field Level Media) - ​Boston College athletic director Blake James has been given a ‌contract extension through 2031, ESPN reported Thursday.

James ⁠has been at ​Boston College since ⁠July 2022 after more ‌than 11 years ‌at Miami (Fla.), the final nine ⁠of them as ⁠athletic director.

He also was the AD at Maine from 2005-10.

He has extensive experience in NCAA circles. He is serving a four-year ‌term as a ​member of the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee and previously served on the NCAA Board of Directors (2017-19) and the NCAA Football Oversight Committee (2015-17).

Blake also previously ​chaired the NCAA Division ‌I Council, ‌which ⁠made the day- to-day decision for Division I athletics.

He was hired to replace former AD Pat Kraft, ‌who left the ​job at Boston ‌College to ⁠become ​the athletic director at Penn State.

(--Field Level ​Media)