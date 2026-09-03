RBC Heritage added to PGA Tour's Championship Series in '28

By Field Level Media | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 10:50 a.m.

 
Apr 19, 2026; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates his playoff win and receives his plaid jacket and his trophy after the overtime win of the RBC Heritage golf tournament.

Apr 19, 2026; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates his playoff win and receives his plaid jacket and his trophy after the overtime win of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

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Sep 03 (Field Level Media) - The PGA Tour ​added the RBC Heritage as its ninth regular-season Championship Series event, starting in 2028.

The ‌Heritage had been expected to be one of the 23 ⁠to 24 tournaments selected ​for the league's top-tier ⁠circuit.

A longtime signature event, it has been ‌held since 1969 ‌at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head ⁠Island, S.C.

"It is ⁠an incredible honor for the RBC Heritage to be a part of the PGA Tour Championship Series," tournament director Steve Wilmot said. "This recognition reflects the strength of our tournament and the ‌support of RBC, Boeing, ​our sponsors, volunteers, and loyal fans."

In addition to the four major championships and The Players Championship, the Heritage joins the Memorial, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Sentry, Truist Championship, Cadillac Championship at Doral, Travelers Championship, The GO by Raymond ​James (formerly the Wyndham Championship) and a yet-to-be-named Sompo-sponsored ‌event.

PGA Tour CEO ‌Brian ⁠Rolapp said last week that the league is in active discussions with other potential partners to round out the schedule, which will be announced ‌on Feb. 22.

England's Matt ​Fitzpatrick is the defending ‌champion at the ⁠Heritage, typically ​played the week after The Masters in mid-April.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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