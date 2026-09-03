Michigan G Mila Holloway (leg) sidelined indefinitely

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Sep 03 (Field Level Media) - Michigan junior guard Mila Holloway will be sidelined indefinitely with an injury to her lower left leg, the school announced Thursday.
Holloway averaged 12.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35 games (all starts) last season as the Wolverines (28-7, 15-3 Big Ten) reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. She was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection.
In 69 career games (all starts) for Michigan, Holloway has averaged 11.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
(--Field Level Media)
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