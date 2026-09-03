Michigan G Mila Holloway (leg) sidelined indefinitely

By Field Level Media | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 12:36 p.m.

 
Mar 28, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Mila Holloway (3) attempts a basket against Louisville Cardinals guard Imari Berry (2) during the second half at Dickies Arena.

Mar 28, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Mila Holloway (3) attempts a basket against Louisville Cardinals guard Imari Berry (2) during the second half at Dickies Arena. (Chris Jones-Imagn Images)

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Sep ​03 (Field Level Media) - Michigan junior guard Mila ‌Holloway will be sidelined ⁠indefinitely with ​an injury ⁠to her ‌lower left ‌leg, the school announced ⁠Thursday.

Holloway ⁠averaged 12.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35 games (all starts) ‌last ​season as the Wolverines (28-7, 15-3 Big Ten) reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. She was ​an All-Big ‌Ten ‌honorable mention ⁠selection.

In 69 career games (all starts) for Michigan, Holloway has ‌averaged 11.1 points, ​4.6 ‌assists, 3.6 ⁠rebounds ​and 1.4 steals.

(--Field Level ​Media)

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