High school football: Week 3 schedule, streams, and scores

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SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 3 high school football games across the state.

KSL Sports' Game Night Live: American Fork at Timpview

Why did we choose this game?

It's a battle between two teams traditionally near the top of their respective classifications year in and year out. But a Week 3 game could prove to be a turning point early in the season, with both teams entering the week with a 1-1 record.

American Fork will travel about 13 miles south to take on a Timpview team hungry to move past a 40-7 drubbing from Corner Canyon the week prior. The Cavemen enter the game coming off their own 31-11 loss to national powerhouse Mater Dei last week.

Both teams have averaged the same amount of points scored per game at 23.5. American Fork's defense has also only allowed 23.5 points through the first two games, with Timpview's defense giving up 30.5 points per game.

To watch the game live, click on the video player above, or here.

Other games we'll be watching this week:

Viewmont at Highland (7 p.m., WATCH)

Alta at Granger (7 p.m., WATCH)

Lone Peak at Skyline (7 p.m., WATCH)

Stansbury at Woods Cross (7 p.m., WATCH)

Buckeye, Ariz. at Summit Academy (7 p.m., WATCH)

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.