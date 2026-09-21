KSL Outdoors Snapshot of the Week: September 19, 2026

Our winner this week has been wanting to catch a tiger musky and finally made it happen. With Pineview Reservoir draining, Ryan know his window was closing to get his daughter, Maylen, a musky. With her arms getting tired of casting big musky lures, this 43-inch tiger exploded on her top-water bait and the fight was on. Maylen fought it like a pro and dad says it was a proud moment when the fish was finally landed. Now Maylen has the musky bug and her dad has a new Camp Chef stove for winning the Snapshot of the Week!

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