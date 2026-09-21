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KSL Outdoors Snapshot of the Week: September 19, 2026

By Adam Eakle, KSL | Posted - Sept. 21, 2026 at 1:43 p.m.

 
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Our winner this week has been wanting to catch a tiger musky and finally made it happen. With Pineview Reservoir draining, Ryan know his window was closing to get his daughter, Maylen, a musky. With her arms getting tired of casting big musky lures, this 43-inch tiger exploded on her top-water bait and the fight was on. Maylen fought it like a pro and dad says it was a proud moment when the fish was finally landed. Now Maylen has the musky bug and her dad has a new Camp Chef stove for winning the Snapshot of the Week!

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KSL OutdoorsSnapshot Of The Week
Adam Eakle, KSLAdam Eakle
Adam Eakle has been exploring Utah’s outdoors since he could hold a rod and a rifle. As the host of KSL Outdoors, Adam brings his lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, and wild places to viewers each week—highlighting the beauty of Utah’s backcountry and sharing tips for making the most of every adventure.

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