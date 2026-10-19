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KSL Outdoors Snapshot of the Week: October 17, 2026

Posted - Oct. 19, 2026 at 10:52 a.m.

Adam Eakle
 
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Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Our KSL Outdoors Snapshot of the Week winner took an unforgettable trip to a family hunting and fishing spot. Guy Keisel says the autumn leaves were as bright and beautiful as he remembers them as a kid. He had his son up for the adventure, the weather was beautiful, and the fish willing. They even spotted a bobcat as it crossed the road. That night, a bull elk serenaded them with his bugles. On their last morning, his son snapped this sillouette shot of Guy casting a line. Guy quotes Dr. Seuss who famously said, "you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory." What a memory you made with your son, Guy, worthy of our cool prize as you won the Snapshot of the Week!

Submit your own outdoor photos for a chance to win on our submission page.

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