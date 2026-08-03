KSL Outdoors Snapshot of the Week: August 1, 2026

Our KSL Outdoors Snapshot of the Week winner had a fantastic fishing trip to Iceland with his dad. Mike Richards says he and his dad spent the week reeling in colorful, strong Arctic Char and brown trout with many taking them into their backing. He says Iceland is an interesting, beautiful, but at times challenging place to fish. The best part, Mike says, was spending time with his dad. What a cool trip Mike, and your photo won you a Camp Chef Explorer Stove!

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