Powerful quake hits Panama, damages homes; Canal operations normal

UPDATED - Oct. 9, 2026 at 2:01 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 12:25 p.m.

ReutersReutersElida MorenoReuters
 
People stand on a street with their pets after an earthquake struck near the southern coast of Panama, in Panama City, Panama, on Friday. Some buildings were reportedly damaged, but the Panama Canal was not affected.

People stand on a street with their pets after an earthquake struck near the southern coast of Panama, in Panama City, Panama, on Friday. Some buildings were reportedly damaged, but the Panama Canal was not affected. (Enea Lebrun, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Panama's southern coast, damaging buildings on Friday.
  • Panama Canal operations remained unaffected; aftershocks are causing fear among residents.
  • Tsunami warnings have been issued for several countries; Panama had planned a national evacuation drill on Monday.

PANAMA CITY — A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Panama's southern coast on Friday at a depth of 7.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, damaging some buildings but not affecting the critical Panama Canal trade waterway.

In Panama, where earthquakes of ‌this magnitude are rare, television images showed elderly residents reduced to tears in the streets as a series of weaker ⁠aftershocks rattled the country.

"We're scared. It's just the ​two of us old folks here. The ⁠house has cracked, and we're afraid it could fall on us," said Ricardo Brown, 74, ‌speaking by phone from the ‌Las Minas area in Herrera province in southern Panama, where he noted the ⁠quake damaged a number of homes.

The quake's epicenter was ⁠close to the rural community of La Pitaloza in a sparsely populated area of Herrera, near the Pacific coastline. Shaking was also felt as far as San Jose, the capital of neighboring Costa Rica, according to a Reuters witness.

Omar Smith, who heads Panama's Civil Protection Agency, told local outlet Telemetro Reporta that impacts had been reported in Chitre, the ‌capital of Herrera, and along the coast in Los Santos ​province.

Videos shared by newspaper La Prensa showed the tower of a historic building had collapsed along with several balconies of a residential building in Penonome, a city about halfway between the epicenter and Panama City.

In the capital, the service on two lines of the Panama City Metro was temporarily suspended for safety reasons, the operator said. Nationwide, Panama's Ministry of Education ordered schools to close.

The impact prompted the U.S. Tsunami Warning System to ​warn that hazardous tsunami waves were possible along parts of the coasts of Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, ‌Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, ‌El Salvador and ⁠Mexico within the next three hours. The system also said there was a tsunami threat to Hawaii, while Chile's navy also issued a tsunami alert.

Panama was due to hold a national evacuation drill on Monday of next week to test the country's emergency response capabilities against earthquakes.

Contributing: Mrinmay Dey, Iñigo Alexander, Sarah ‌Morland, Paolo Laudani, Cassandra Garrison, Lizbeth Diaz, Marianna Parraga and Alvaro Murillo

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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