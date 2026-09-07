King Charles confirms Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals

By Sam Tobin and William James, Reuters | Posted - Sept. 7, 2026 at 12:31 p.m.

 
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, disembark after sailing on Sydney Harbor with veterans from the Invictus Australia community, in Sydney, Australia, April 17.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, disembark after sailing on Sydney Harbor with veterans from the Invictus Australia community, in Sydney, Australia, April 17. (Hollie Adams, Reuters)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • King Charles confirmed Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals in a letter.
  • The letter emphasizes their financial independence and privacy, akin to private citizens.
  • Harry and Meghan's charitable work is personal, not official royal duties.

LONDON — King Charles authorized a letter to senior British officials on ​Monday confirming that his youngest son Harry and Harry's wife Meghan remain non-working royals following their return to the ‌UK.

The letter, which was shared with Harry's team and sent as guidance to senior ⁠officials in the government and ​military, said that after Harry ⁠and Meghan stepped down from official royal duties in 2020 ‌they "are no longer ‌working Members of The Royal Family".

"This position, distinct from the State ⁠and Royal duties undertaken by the ⁠working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected," the letter added.

"It follows that there is no ‌change to the current status of ​the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. ... The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity.

"In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."

Prince Harry and his family arrived back in Britain late last month, ​six years after quitting royal duties and moving to the United ‌States.

The couple had ‌left for ⁠the U.S. in 2020, stepping down from official royal duties to chart independent careers, but they never left the headlines as Harry accused the royals of neglect, the tabloid press of ruining ‌his life and the ​government of failing to provide enough ‌security for him to ⁠ever return ​home.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent World stories

Related topics

World
Sam Tobin and William James

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  