A 7.4-magnitude earthquake shakes western Colombia, causing serious damage

By Manuel Rueda and Astrid SuÁrez, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 10, 2026 at 9:02 a.m.

 
A man leaves an apartment building after an earthquake struck Cali, Colombia, Monday.

A man leaves an apartment building after an earthquake struck Cali, Colombia, Monday. (Santiago Saldarriaga, Associated Press)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit western Colombia Monday causing serious building damage.
  • The epicenter was in San Jose Del Palmar with injuries reported in Quibdó.
  • President Abelardo de la Espriella will supervise recovery efforts and establish an emergency center.

BOGOTA, Colombia — A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, causing serious damage to buildings in the region and prompting evacuations as far away as in the capital, Bogota. The regional governor said there had been an unspecified number of injuries.

The epicenter was in San Jose Del Palmar, a community of about 4,800 people in the Choco region about 250 miles west of Bogota, the U.S. Geological Survey and Colombia's counterpart reported. The USGS said it struck at a depth of 66 miles.

The quake also was felt in neighboring Ecuador.

Choco Gov. Nubia Córdoba said on social media that "there are injuries and serious damage to buildings" in the regional capital of Quibdó, a city of about 130,000 people. She didn't provide further details.

Footage shared by local media outlets showed homes and small buildings collapsing in the cities of Pereira, Cali and Quibdo. In Manizales, a city about 190 miles west of Bogota, one of the towers of the neo-Gothic cathedral collapsed and fell on the nave.

In Cali, a city 2 million people, Mayor Alejandro Eder said that residents were trapped in at least 19 buildings that had collapsed.

Small earthquakes, known as "temblores," are common in central and western Colombia, but those above 6.0 magnitude are rare. In 1999, a 6.2 magnitude quake near the city of Armenia, killed more than 1,100 people.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said in a post on X that he will personally supervise recovery efforts and install an emergency center in San Jose del Palmar.

The quake follows two back-to-back 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes in Venezuela in late June. Those earthquakes destroyed hundreds of buildings and killed more than 5,000 people.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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