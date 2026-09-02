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Dollywood theme park will add new features, including a waterfall, to honor Dolly Parton

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 2, 2026 at 11:34 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 1:48 p.m.

 
A memorial wall for Dolly Parton stands outside the Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

A memorial wall for Dolly Parton stands outside the Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Camden Hall)

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SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton's theme park in east Tennessee will unveil new features for fans to honor the life of the "dreamer-in-chief," Dolly Parton, who died at the age of 80.

Sevierville, in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, will also be placing markers throughout the city for a self-guided walking tour of places that were important to the singer, actor and philanthropist. She grew up in rural Sevier County and transformed the theme park into the county's largest employer and a major tourist destination.

In a press conference held Wednesday, park officials announced plans to add a new character to the park called the Dream Maker, inspired by Parton's Imagination Library, as well as adding a waterfall and stained glass windows to a chapel inside the park to reflect her deep faith.

The park will add kiosks for visitors to share their thoughts about Parton and new additions are also coming to The Dolly Parton Experience, a multibuilding section that includes exhibits about her life and career.

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