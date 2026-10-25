Thousands gather for Dragonsteel's first in-person Light Day Market

PLEASANT GROVE — Thousands of fans of bestselling fantasy author Brandon Sanderson gathered in Pleasant Grove on Saturday for Dragonsteel's first in-person Light Day Market, an event that offers holiday discounts weeks before Black Friday.

The event, held at Dragonsteel's headquarters, gave visitors the opportunity to shop for discounted merchandise, tour the company's facilities and meet fellow fans of Sanderson's work.

Sanderson, known for his fantasy and science fiction novels, created Light Day as an alternative to Black Friday. The annual event is typically held online each October, allowing employees to spend more time with their families during the holiday season.

"All the fans are so wonderful to come and support the sometimes crazy, fun ideas that Brandon has," said Matt Hatch, Dragonsteel's vice president of operations.

Fans were able to tour the warehouse and creative department while learning more about how Dragonsteel products are developed and shipped to customers around the world.

"They get to see where the magic happens," Hatch said.

Tours lasted about 20 minutes, with groups entering every five minutes throughout the day.

Many attendees arrived early to secure popular items. David Finley, who said he was first in line after arriving at 7:30 a.m., was looking for discounted illustrated and leather-bound editions, as well as newly released merchandise.

"Those nice illustrated, leather-bound books are very fun, but I hear there's also the new Mistborn jacket that's available," Finley said.

Morgan Peterson, a Dragonsteel fan, described Light Day as "Brandon Sanderson's Black Friday alternative," noting that products are marked down before the holiday shopping season.

Dragonsteel officials said the market is an outdoor version of several fan events the company hosts each year, including Dragonsteel Nexus, its annual convention scheduled for December.

Contributing: Jason Hammer