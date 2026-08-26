Iron County School District approves 4-day school week for 2027-2028 school year, with option to delay

CEDAR CITY — Iron County School District approved a four-day school week for the 2027-2028 school year, with the option to delay the change to the '28-'29 school year if needed. This decision also comes with the stipulation that there will be academic expectations to be determined by the committee.

The meeting took place Tuesday night at the district office, and Iron County School District spokesperson Shauna Lund said the decision came "after more than a year of extensive discussion with the board."

"Many considerations were made through research, community town halls, multiple stakeholder surveys, which included employees, parent and students – all who have demonstrated a strong support for trying that four-day school week," Lund told KSL.

KSL first reported on the district's consideration of a four-day week in December, with current and former board members citing factors that included failed bonds required to build new schools due to population growth. A need to keep up with the rising demands of a changing education system was also mentioned.

Opposition to the proposal came from many citing concerns over quality of education loss with a shortened week, as well as economic factors that affect many families in the area.

"There are people who are for and people who are against and some that are sitting on the fence a little bit, and that's what we saw last night during the public comment," Lund said. "There are lots of people who this impacts in different ways. For those who are not for a four-day week, we don't want it to have a major impact on their day-to-day."

The decision to move forward with the four-day school week was voted on by the board, 4 hours and 16 minutes into the meeting, with an amendment added, giving the district the option to delay the implementation to the 2028 and 2029 school year if needed.

The motion passed with a 4-3 vote.

"Even prior to the board meeting, we needed to get approval from the state to get a waiver for the school days, and that was approved by the State Board of Education in June." Lund said. "At this point in the process, there's a lot of unanswered questions. We're not quite sure what that four-day school week will look like, and we will be working through that."

Lund said over the next several months, the district wants to make sure that this decision is "not an impact on the academics of students," adding that they will be looking at what resources are available for students who need resources on Fridays.

"We will continue to communicate with parents exactly what the process will look like," she said.