West Valley City family prepares to say goodbye to 10-year-old girl after Murray pond drowning

MURRAY — A West Valley City family is preparing to say goodbye to a 10-year-old girl who is on life support following a drowning at a Murray park, a tragedy relatives say unfolded after the girl helped save her younger sister.

Leneah Taeoalii remains at Primary Children's Hospital after Friday's incident at Willow Pond Park. Family members say doctors have determined she will not recover, and in the coming days she will be taken off life support and her organs will be donated to help others.

On Tuesday night, Primary Children's Hospital was illuminated in red, Leneah's favorite color, as part of the hospital's "Tribute to Life" program honoring organ donors and their families.

"Just best friends. Natia is Leneah's little shadow," said Connie Bradshaw, the girls' aunt, describing the close bond between Leneah and her 9-year-old sister, Natia.

According to Bradshaw, the sisters were at Willow Pond Park with their father, Fotu Taeoalii, Friday afternoon when the accident occurred. She said their father went to the nearby restroom and instructed the girls to wait outside, but, like many kids, they wandered away from the bathroom.

"The girls were tossing their shoes, playing, and Natia tossed her shoes near the pond, and they ran to get them," Bradshaw said.

The sisters fell into the water, but family members believe Leneah's final actions helped save her younger sibling.

"Leneah pushed her sister up out of the water and people were able to see her arms flailing," Bradshaw said. "But unfortunately, Leneah, they didn't see, and so they didn't realize there was another girl under there."

Bradshaw said the girls' father, Fotu Taeoalii, rushed from the restroom when he realized what was happening and attempted to rescue his daughters. The family said Taeoalii is a disabled Army veteran who has Parkinson's disease and uses a cane. Other witnesses said they saw him frantically searching in the water with his cane before he was overcome by the muddy bottom of the pond.

"He got sucked in the pond himself," Bradshaw said.

Emergency crews later located Leneah at the bottom of the pond. Firefighters estimated she had been underwater for more than 10 minutes before she was found.

"We're not ready. But unfortunately, we'll have to say goodbye," Bradshaw said. The loss is devastating for the large family. In addition to her younger sister, Leneah leaves behind three older brothers, ages 18, 16 and 15.

"In a couple of days, we have to take her off of life support so she can complete her journey here on the earth," Bradshaw said.

Despite their grief, the family has found comfort in their decision for Leneah to become an organ donor.

"Her heart is still good, so it is going to stay beating in this world, and we are happy that she is going to continue being a hero," Bradshaw said. Family members say all of Leneah's organs, except her lungs, are healthy and can be used to help save the lives of multiple recipients.

On Tuesday, Leneah's grandparents arrived from Samoa and spent the day at her bedside, saying their final goodbyes.

Community members are also rallying around the family. A GoFundMe* campaign and a fundraiser have been established to help with expenses. Friday at Cravings Cupcakes in Pleasant Grove from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with organizers saying all proceeds will go directly to the Taeoalii family.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.