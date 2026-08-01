Midvale apartment fire contained after burning for 27 hours

MIDVALE — Fire officials announced that the apartment complex that caught fire on Friday was finally contained after crews fought the flames for more than 27 hours.

The Unified Fire Authority announced the flames at the North Union Apartments were under control just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire, which officials said started at approximately 7:50 a.m. Friday morning, displaced residents in 220 occupied units out of the complex's total of 223.

According to a preliminary investigation by crews at the scene, the fire appeared to have started after a mechanical issue in the attic above the units on the top floor.

The authority said crews would remain at the scene to search for hot spots as the temperature rises throughout the day. Officials plan to monitor the building to determine if it is safe for people to reenter the building.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, and one resident was treated for an unknown medical episode on Friday. No additional injuries were reported.