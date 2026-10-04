Man dies in West Valley City auto-pedestrian incident

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man died on Saturday night after he was hit by two vehicles in West Valley City.

Rigoberto Castillo-Hernandez, 62, was hit around 10:30 p.m. on Mountain View Corridor at 4800 South, according to West Valley City Police Sgt. Breaden Kilpack.

"Two motorists reported they had struck the decedent," the West Valley City Police Department stated in a social media update on Sunday night.

Both motorists remained on scene, the department said.

The crash remained under investigation and the road was closed for an hour after the incident, according to Kilpack.

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