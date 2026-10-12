Homeless shelters prepare for winter demand

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WEST VALLEY CITY — A homeless shelter on Redwood Road was at full capacity Monday night as rain and colder temperatures drove more people indoors and service providers prepared for winter weather.

The Switchpoint shelter had all 120 beds occupied, according to site manager Lanny Outcalt. The facility is also opening its doors during the daytime this week, allowing people to get out of the rain and access food and shelter.

Outcalt said weather conditions often bring in people who do not typically seek shelter.

"This can be extremely difficult for people to be outside in the cold for the duration of an entire day," Outcalt said. "You get wet. Not a lot of places to go to get dry. Not a lot of places to get out of the weather."

The shelter serves single men, couples and people with pets, providing a place to stay overnight.

Outcalt said about half of the people staying at the facility are employed but still struggle to secure stable housing.

"It's a starting point for people," he said. "We are here to get people into a bed, have a safe place to live, and then once they get into the shelter, they can begin working on whatever that next step is."

When the shelter reaches capacity, staff coordinate with other organizations to help find available space for people seeking a dry and safe place to stay, he said.

The facility is one of several shelters across Utah that expand capacity during Code Blue periods, emergency weather events triggered when temperatures, including wind chill, reach 18 degrees.

Code Blue operations are scheduled to begin Oct. 15, prompting service providers to prepare for an increase in demand as winter approaches.

Monday's storm served as an early reminder of the challenges colder weather can create for people experiencing homelessness and the organizations working to provide shelter throughout the season.

"As soon as we hit that max capacity of beds, unfortunately, we do have to start strategizing and trying to find other locations for people to stay at," Outcalt said. "I like to have hand warmers, gloves, hats, coats, blankets and sleeping bags to be able to hand out to people who we may not be able to housed during that time."