Fire breaks out at Salt Lake City recycling center for second time in 4 months

By Mary Culbertson and Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Updated - Sept. 8, 2026 at 3:11 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 8, 2026 at 12:45 p.m.

 
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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A fire erupted at METech Recycling in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.
  • The blaze broke out in the same building as a previous fire in May of this year.
  • No injuries were reported, but smoke was a concern for local residents.

SALT LAKE CITY — A large plume of smoke was seen on Tuesday as a building went up in flames for the second time in just months in Salt Lake City.

The fire broke out around noon near 390 S. Orange Street in the Poplar Grove neighborhood. Salt Lake City fire crews said the fire was mostly on the exterior of a commercial building and asked the public to avoid Orange Street as they battled the blaze.

It was confirmed about an hour later that the fire was located at the same building that caught fire on May 19 — a structure belonging to METech Recycling, according to Salt Lake City Fire Department Capt. Chad Jepperson.

The building was located at 389 S. Orange Street, according to a past Salt Lake City Fire Department news release and KSL's past report. The fire on Tuesday burned a different section of the building than the May fire, according to Jepperson.

A single alarm fire was initially reported around 12:17 p.m., Jepperson said. It quickly turned into a second alarm fire once responders arrived, requiring about 50 firefighters on scene.

Shortly after the building caught fire, a small grass fire was sparked just off Redwood Road from embers. It was quickly extinguished, Jepperson said.

Except for possible damage seen on the outside, the building repelled the fire fairly well due to its concrete exterior, and the flames did not enter the inside of the structure, according to Jepperson.

No injuries were reported and employees were all evacuated. However, that didn't stop the smoke from lingering down where the community could breathe it in, Jepperson said.

Jepperson advised drivers traveling through smoke to close their windows and turn on their car's air circulation. Those at home were asked to stay inside, close the windows and turn on an filter if available. People who are sensitive to smoke were advised by Jepperson to wear a mask, if needed.

"It smells bad; it is bad," Jepperson said. "Don't breathe it."

Contents of the fire are likely woods, cardboards and electronic recycling waste, according to Jepperson.

Orange Street was closed as firefighters continued to oversee the fire. Some access was available for people working in the area, but Jepperson advised the public to stay away and out of the smoke.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Mary Culbertson, KSLMary Culbertson
Mary Culbertson is a news editor at KSL and focuses on refining digital efforts. Getting her start in journalism as a music critic for SLUG Magazine, Mary then worked as a digital writer and producer for KSL in 2022. A local from Salt Lake, she grew up skiing around Little Cottonwood Canyon and attended the University of Utah, studying music.
Kennedy Camarena, KSLKennedy Camarena
Kennedy Camarena is a breaking news reporter who also covers news in Davis County and K-12 education in Utah. She started her journalism career in high school with the Standard Examiner's TX section before attending Weber State University while working as a KSL digital content producer in 2023. Born and raised in Layton, Kennedy has a deep appreciation for Utah's outdoors and communities around the state.
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