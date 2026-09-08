Building fire causes smoke plume in Salt Lake City

By Mary Culbertson and Kennedy Camarena, KSL | UPDATED - Sept. 8, 2026 at 1:37 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 8, 2026 at 12:45 p.m.

 
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SALT LAKE CITY — A large plume of smoke could be seen in the Poplar Grove neighborhood Tuesday just before 12:30 p.m.

The fire appeared to be burning near 390 S. Orange Street. Salt Lake City fire crews said the fire was mostly on the exterior of a commercial building and asked the public to avoid Orange Street as they battled the blaze.

A separate fire also occurred in the same area on May 19 at 389 S. Orange Street at the METech Recycling building, according to a past Salt Lake City Fire Department news release and KSL's past report. That 2025 fire started in an exterior storage area.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Mary Culbertson, KSLMary Culbertson
Mary Culbertson is a news editor at KSL and focuses on refining digital efforts. Getting her start in journalism as a music critic for SLUG Magazine, Mary then worked as a digital writer and producer for KSL in 2022. A local from Salt Lake, she grew up skiing around Little Cottonwood Canyon and attended the University of Utah, studying music.
Kennedy Camarena, KSLKennedy Camarena
Kennedy Camarena is a breaking news reporter who also covers news in Davis County and K-12 education in Utah. She started her journalism career in high school with the Standard Examiner's TX section before attending Weber State University while working as a KSL digital content producer in 2023. Born and raised in Layton, Kennedy has a deep appreciation for Utah's outdoors and communities around the state.

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