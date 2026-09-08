Building fire causes smoke plume in Salt Lake City

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SALT LAKE CITY — A large plume of smoke could be seen in the Poplar Grove neighborhood Tuesday just before 12:30 p.m.

The fire appeared to be burning near 390 S. Orange Street. Salt Lake City fire crews said the fire was mostly on the exterior of a commercial building and asked the public to avoid Orange Street as they battled the blaze.

A separate fire also occurred in the same area on May 19 at 389 S. Orange Street at the METech Recycling building, according to a past Salt Lake City Fire Department news release and KSL's past report. That 2025 fire started in an exterior storage area.

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