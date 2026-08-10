Meadow prepares for flooding after massive wildfire

By Tyrese Boone, KSL | Posted - Aug. 10, 2026 at 8:05 a.m.

 
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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The Widemouth 2 Fire in Utah has burned 118,000 acres and is 27% contained.
  • Meadow city prepares for potential flooding with sandbags due to forecasted rain.
  • Gov. Spencer Cox and state agencies support Meadow's flood mitigation efforts with resources.

MEADOW, Millard County — As the Widemouth 2 Fire continues to burn across central Utah, communities near the fire are preparing for another potential threat: flooding.

The fire has burned more than 118,000 acres and is 27% contained. With rain in the forecast this week, Meadow city leaders are working to prepare for runoff that could move through areas affected by the fire.

Meadow began flood mitigation discussions last Sunday, Aug. 2. By Thursday, volunteers were filling and distributing thousands of sandbags to residents.

"This is the largest wildfire in Utah. We're approaching the largest wildfire in Utah history," Meadow Mayor Gary Bishop said.

The town of Meadow is preparing for potential flooding Sunday as the Widemouth 2 fire continues to rage nearby.
The town of Meadow is preparing for potential flooding Sunday as the Widemouth 2 fire continues to rage nearby. (Photo: Greg Anderson, KSL)

Bishop says the city is preparing based on what happened after other major wildfires in the region.

"We watched the devastation that happened in Beaver County and Piute County, and we're trying to avoid that," Bishop said.

State, local agencies help Meadow prepare

Meadow's flood preparation effort has drawn support from local and state organizations.

Bishop says Gov. Spencer Cox has reached out to offer assistance as the city prepares for possible flooding. Cox's staff is providing technical expertise, while the governor has also offered to help offset the cost of heavy equipment, Bishop said.

Millard County Emergency Management, the Millard County Sheriff's Office, local ranchers, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Utah Department of Public Safety are among those helping with the preparation.

The town of Meadow is placing sandbags in preparation for potential flooding due to the Widemouth 2 Fire.
The town of Meadow is placing sandbags in preparation for potential flooding due to the Widemouth 2 Fire. (Photo: Greg Anderson, KSL)

Sand has also been donated to help keep the sandbag operation going.

The effort extends beyond Meadow. Bishop says he has been in contact with the mayors of Fillmore and Kanosh about helping residents in those communities prepare for possible flooding.

For volunteers, the effort has become a communitywide response.

"It's been a really humbling experience to see people show up with positive attitudes in the sun and the heat and willing to fill these bags and huck around these 50-pound sandbags around," said Haley Abplanalp, Meadow treasurer and a sandbag volunteer.

The city is planning another opportunity for residents to help prepare Monday at 6 p.m. at 60 S. 100 East.

Organizers are calling it a sandbagging flood-prep party and are asking residents to come help, whether they are able to lift and move 50-pound bags or simply sit and tie them.

"Well, many hands make light work … it's really been true. So I would love to see as many capable people, whether you can throw a sandbag or sit and tie," Abplanalp said.

The goal is to have as many sandbags ready as possible before rain arrives, giving Meadow and nearby communities another layer of protection against potential flooding.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Tyrese Boone, KSLTyrese Boone
Tyrese Boone is a morning reporter at KSL TV. Born and raised in Beaumont, Texas, he graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor's degree in Digital & Print Journalism. He is passionate about community‑focused storytelling.
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