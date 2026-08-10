Firefighting pilots killed in Utah crash remembered for lives in service, selflessness

RICHFIELD — Family and friends of the firefighters killed while battling a massive wildfire in central Utah on Friday say they each lived lives filled with service and selflessness.

Chris Andersen, 64, of Stateline, Nevada, and Miles Elliott, 50, of Porterville, California, were killed when the helicopter they were piloting crashed, according to family and friends of the two.

"Chris was a guy that ran to the problem, not from the problem, so I'm not surprised that he was in the middle of it," said Ric Andersen, Chris Andersen's brother.

Elliott traveled across the county fighting wildland fires, as well, "putting the lives and safety of others before his own," according to Porterville Mayor Greg Meister.

"It was a life of service and selflessness, and ultimately, he gave his life while protecting others," Meister said in a statement. "Miles will be remembered as a hero, and the city of Porterville will honor him as one."

Andersen was the chief pilot, while Elliott was also helping pilot a Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane assigned to the Widemouth 2 Fire when it crashed under unknown circumstances shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The helicopter, contracted by the U.S. Forest Service, crashed into a steep area near Three Creeks Reservoir southwest of Richfield, igniting vegetation in the area.

The site was eventually overtaken by the wildfire, while difficult terrain also complicated efforts to reach the wreckage. Sevier County search and rescue teams were eventually able to reach the site Saturday afternoon, confirming that both people on board had died.

A Sikorsky Skycrane lifts after refilling as crews fight the Widemouth 2 Fire east of Fillmore on Aug. 4. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

A procession of firefighters and emergency responders led a procession as their bodies were transported to the state medical examiner's office Saturday evening.

"They put themselves in harm's way to protect our state and gave their lives in that service," Gov. Spencer Cox said on Saturday, in part. "Utah will never forget their courage, their service, and their sacrifice."

Lives in service

Andersen lived in the Lake Tahoe area of Nevada after growing up in Bettendorf, Iowa, his family said. He joined the Army after graduating from the University of Iowa, becoming a helicopter pilot stationed in Germany.

He also flew all over the world, working for oil companies in Africa, while also helping battle wildfires across the West, as well as Europe, Asia and Australia, and flying dignitaries and government officials in Haiti.

Beyond that, he taught young pilots and was a "respected member" of the Lake Tahoe area, and was starting to prepare for retirement to spend more time with his great-niece and nephews, Ric Andersen told KSL.

"Chris was a hell of a guy," he said. "He led a really interesting life. ... You sometimes wish that your good grace buys you some kind of redemption in life and that the way you go is more of your choosing, and that's not always the way it works."

Elliott had "deep roots" in Porterville, a community located about 50 miles north of Bakersfield, city officials said. He graduated from Porterville High School, served on committees and boards overseeing Porterville's airport and Little League operations.

He is also survived by his fiancée, Briana, and their son, Truxton, as well as many other relatives.

"Miles was the kind of friend who would do anything for you, without hesitation or expectation," said Russell Isom, Porterville's transportation director. "But nothing meant more to him than Briana and Truxton. The Porterville Airport community lost one of its own, and I lost a good friend. We are going to miss him."

Investigation update

It's still unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are working with firefighters to access the site to begin the investigation process, Utah fire officials said on Monday.

The Widemouth 2 Fire has now burned over 121,000 acres since it started by lightning on July 27, making it Utah's largest fire this year. Close to 800 personnel have been assigned on it this week.