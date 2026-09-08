Relative says all 4 family members aboard plane missing off the Bahamas found dead

By Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 8, 2026 at 10:40 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 8, 2026 at 10:40 a.m.

 
All four family members aboard a small plane that went missing off the Bahamas were found dead Tuesday after relatives launched their own search effort, a family member said.

All four family members aboard a small plane that went missing off the Bahamas were found dead Tuesday after relatives launched their own search effort, a family member said. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

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MIAMI — All four family members aboard a small plane that went missing off the Bahamas were found dead Tuesday after relatives launched their own search effort, a family member said.

Silvia Larrieu said relatives on boats recovered the bodies.

The plane went missing on Monday after departing Great Harbour Cay, a city in the Berry Islands of the Bahamas, for Miami Executive Airport in Miami-Dade County, according to Bahamas police.

Larrieu said her uncle, Mario Lamar, 80, had more than 40 years of experience as a pilot and routinely flew to the Bahamas, where he had a second home in Great Harbour Cay. The plane was also carrying his wife, Lili, 79, and their grandchildren, Sofi Sosa, 28, and Christian Sosa, 22. They were returning home to Miami from a trip over the long weekend, Larrieu said.

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