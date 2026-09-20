National Toy Hall of Fame announces 2026 finalists

By Kalei Fink, KSL | Posted - Sept. 20, 2026 at 6:36 p.m.

 
The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced 12 finalists for the class of 2026.

The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced 12 finalists for the class of 2026. (WHEC)

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ROCHESTER, N.Y. — They are memories that make any '80s kid smile. And now Tickle Me Elmo, Bingo and Polly Pocket could live in toy fame forever.

The National Toy Hall of Fame announced 12 finalists for the class of 2026, including Yahtzee, Pokémon trading cards, Bop It and Mahjong. The origin of the tile game, Mahjong, can be traced to China in the 1800s. But many Americans only recently heard of or played the game this year.

People can vote on which toys make the cut until Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Three winners will join 90 other toys already in the Toy Hall of Fame, toys like Hot Wheels, Frisbee and Mr. Potato Head.

The winners will be announced in November.

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