Lindsay Clancy jurors again say they're deadlocked

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

CNN — The jury in the Lindsay Clancy trial was sent home for the day at about 4 p.m. Wednesday and will return Thursday morning at 9 a.m. to continue deliberations.

"I know it's been a long day," Judge William F. Sullivan said.

The 12-person jury has deliberated for just under 30 hours over five days.

Earlier Wednesday, the jury had resumed deliberations after again telling the judge they are deadlocked, further raising the possibility of a mistrial.

When a jury says it is hopelessly deadlocked, a judge may read aloud special instructions known as a "dynamite charge." The idea is to blow up any impasse to avoid a hung jury and mistrial.

In Massachusetts, this is referred to as the Tuey-Rodriguez instructions and is known nationally as an Allen Charge. In Clancy's trial, Judge William F. Sullivan read the Tuey-Rodriguez charge to the jury today.

The instruction asks jurors to consider the reasonableness of their own opinions and others' and to continue deliberating toward a verdict.

"You should consider that it is desirable that the case be decided," the instructions state.

The Massachusetts mother is accused of murder after strangling her three young children in 2023. Prosecutors have argued Clancy acted "intentionally, rationally, and swiftly" to kill her children, while the defense has argued she should not be held criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

If the jury remains deadlocked, the judge may eventually choose to declare a mistrial, ending the trial without a clear resolution and raising the possibility of another trial down the road.