What is Utah's worst road? KSL drivers share their #1 suggestion

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LEHI — Driving in Utah can be frustrating at times — but some areas are worse than others. So, what is Utah's worst road?

KSL asked that question on social media and received dozens of responses and suggestions. One answer stood out as the least favorite.

Heavy traffic, endless orange cones and ongoing construction — you could say this about a lot of roads in Utah, but motorists say it's the norm at Pioneer Crossing in Lehi.

"It's one of the most aggravating roads in Utah," said Sean Anderson of Lehi.

"I leave for work two hours early just because of this road," Saratoga Springs resident Amy Cielowski added.

Pioneer is a main route from Eagle Mountain to I-15, jamming in tens of thousands of drivers and growing every day.

But is it the worst road in Utah?

"I think it's true. It's kind of scary," said Kelli Jensen from Saratoga Springs.

"It's dangerous to drive because the lines aren't defined. They're always moving stuff," added Dallin Liddle, also of Saratoga Springs.

Drivers who dislike Pioneer Crossing say it's a combination of curving through construction, congestion, and countless cars that can't handle it.

Eagle Mountain resident Kayden Macier said it's something he can count on every day.

"You know it's going to be backed up," Macier said.

Some take a detour to avoid the headache.

"I'd rather go Lehi Main or around a different way than take Pioneer," Anderson said.

The Utah Department of Transportation is not ignorant to the problem. It's why they recently expanded the road, increasing capacity by 50%.

"There's a lot of investment going in here, but it's because it's needed," UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said.

Gleason said crews are in the middle of adding traffic arms for new FLEX lanes, giving drivers additional lanes that switch direction during the morning and evening rush hour.

"When this project is completed, we expect to save drivers six minutes a day in travel times," Gleason said.

Is that enough to help? Drivers hope so.

"It might work; it could be more dangerous because of that middle lane," Macier said.

"I know they got the FLEX lanes in Salt Lake and it helped out there a little bit," Anderson added.

"I just hope they work," said Cielowski.

UDOT tells KSL they're on track to finish FLEX lane construction by this December, just three months away from some long-awaited relief.

Do you have a traffic issue you want KSL to know about? Road problems, bad drivers or street safety? Email Brian Carlson at brian@ksl.com, and he'll look into it.